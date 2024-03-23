Two human traffickers arrested in Lahore by FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended two individuals suspected of being involved in visa fraud and human smuggling from Lahore.

As per an agency spokesperson, the Anti-Human-Trafficking Circle Lahore carried out an operation in the city leading to the arrest of Mahmood and Amir Bashir. They are accused of extorting significant amounts of money from individuals to facilitate their illegal migration overseas.

Aamir Bashir is alleged to have enticed a complainant with a fraudulent job offer in Canada, extorting Rs 4 million from the victim.

Meanwhile, Mahmood Ahmed is accused of charging a citizen Rs 1.14 million under false pretenses of arranging employment in Saudi Arabia. After receiving the money, Mahmood went into hiding.

The detained suspects are currently under investigation by the authorities.

In a separate incident, the police apprehended an individual impersonating a wing commander during operations in the Saadi Town area of Karachi on Thursday.

According to law enforcement, the accused, identified as Zeeshan, posed as a wing commander and engaged in fraudulent activities amounting to millions of rupees against citizens.