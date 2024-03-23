Centre seeks thousand acres of land from Sindh for private export Zone in Thatta

KARACHI: The federal government has requested the Sindh government for a thousand acres of land in Thatta district to establish a private export processing zone for the private sector entity Pakistan Car and Machinery Zones Private Limited.

At a high-level meeting of the Federal Ministry of Industries, it was revealed that Pakistan Car and Machinery Zones Private Limited requires land in Thatta district for developing a private export processing zone.

Representatives from the Federal Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Secretary of the Board of Revenue Sindh, Port Qasim representatives, and representatives from the Sindh Investment Department attended the meeting.

The Secretary of the Board of Revenue informed the meeting that land, approximately 6 kilometers away from the national highway, is available in Thatta district. However, it requires infrastructure development, including carpeting of Branch Road, to make it accessible.

The Chief Executive Officer sought clarification on whether the developmental work within these 6 kilometers would be carried out by the Sindh government or Pakistan Car and Machinery Zones Private Limited. The representatives of the Board of Revenue assured that the Sindh government would undertake the developmental work within this area to facilitate Pakistan Car and Machinery Zones Private Limited.

In this regard, the Sindh government has requested Pakistan Car and Machinery Zones Private Limited to submit a project feasibility report, financial close of the project or expenditure sources, master plan, design and layout, geotechnical report, topographical survey, and environmental impact assessment report. After obtaining the required documents, the case will be referred to the relevant committee.

Four decisions were unanimously made in the meeting that Pakistan Car and Machinery Zones Private Limited will not provide a master plan and design at this stage; these documents will be prepared once land possession is granted. The Board of Revenue will request the Estate Bank to avail valuation services to determine the land’s value.

The Board of Revenue will be responsible for providing a thousand acres of land and constructing the 6-kilometer road. Furthermore, the Board of Revenue will keep the Federal Ministry of Industries informed about the latest developments.