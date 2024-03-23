On Pakistan Day, PTI renews pledge to accelerate efforts for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’

Muslims got independence from British rule for democracy: PTI Chairman

Asad Qaiser says no constitution, no rule of law, as Punjab turned into a police state

Pakistan a reality, Khan a reality, they are like one body, one soul: Shehryar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) celebrated Pakistan Day with the renewed spirit that they would spare no effort to make Pakistan a truly independent Islamic welfare state, where the constitution and rule of law would reign supreme.

Speaking at a function organized to celebrate Pakistan Day, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said that March 23 was the day of renewal of the pledge that the Muslims of the subcontinent rendered matchless and sacrificed to get an independent state where they could live their lives freely, where the constitution and rule would be supreme of law.

He said that they struggled to break the shackles of the British’s subjugation to secure independence to make a true democratic state. However, the PTI Chairman said that despite the lapse of 84 years, the people of the country were battling for the restoration of the constitution and upholding the rule of law in the country, as PTI Founder Imran Khan, party leadership including women and workers were unjustly languishing in jails.

Barrister Gohar said that like Quaid-e-Azam, Imran Khan also believed in true democracy, which could be judged from his decision that he awarded tickets to the party’s loyalists and made him the Chairman of his party.

He urged Supreme Court to advise the ECP to make the Senate’s votes verifiable so as to put a halt on sale and purchase in senate elections and to make the voting process in the upper house more transparent.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI senior leader and MNA Asad Qaiser said that Allama Iqbal was a source of inspiration for them who awaked the nation, adding that PTI was a beautiful bouquet of unity and harmony in the country.

He said that March 23 was a day of the renewed commitment but they must have to think whether the purpose for which Pakistan was created was served and an Islamic welfare state was formed in Pakistan.

PTI leader lamented that it was not the Pakistan for which their ancestors rendered matchless sacrifices as constitution of the country was virtually suspended and there was no rule of law in the country, adding that PTI and its founding Chairman were striving and battling to make Pakistan a truly independent country where there was rule of law and no one could be subjected to oppression and suppression.

Asad Qaiser went on to say that Punjab was virtually converted in to a police state, where even rallies and public gatherings were not allowed.

“You have insulted the mandate of our people, remember we will not let you sit in peace until we take back the stolen mandate,” he vowed.

He made it clear that the time had gone when PTI people were coerced to join other party, adding that if anyone think that they would take decisions of their choice and would run the country’s affairs as per their free will, they were really mistaken as the time had changed.

“I will ask my party leadership that by-elections are to be held; hence they should announce schedule for public gatherings in Punjab instantly,” PTI leader added.

Asad Qaiser made it clear: “Don’t push us against the wall and don’t drag us to the point of no return.”

He said that situation at borders were very concerning especially on Afghanistan side, demanding to immediately activate diplomatic channels so as to normalize the ties with neighboring countries.

PTI leader demanded CJP to form a judicial commission to probe May 9 riots and take decision on merit to punish the actual culprits, adding that if fair investigation was carried out to the incident it would be established that Mohsin Naqvi and IG Punjab were behind the entire episode.

He went on to say that Imran Khan was the only hope of the nation and only he could navigate the country out of the prevailing quagmire.

On the occasion, PTI senator Walid Iqbal said that he joined PTI because of Imran Khan was an incorruptible and unconpromisable leader.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam was a great advocate of women political participation and Imran Khan accomplished his dream, which showed there practical participation in the February 8, 2024 general elections.

During his speech, PTI leader shed light on the struggle and vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

Addressing the event, former Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister Khalid Khurshid said that it was a great day for him because he could see happiness on the faces of PTI people who were subjected to worst brutalities and barbarism during the past two years.

“Our leader is in jail because he is struggling to make Pakistan a truly independent country because our ancestors did not render sacrifices for a slave Pakistan,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI senior leader Shehryar Afridi urged that they should not compromise on their self-believe come what may because our Allah is enough for us.

“Nothing on earth can challenge the determination of Imran Khan and his team, which we proved and we will become a reality which will become an example for our coming generation,” he vowed.

PTI MNA stated that Imran Khan was the chosen one who would endure all difficulties but won’t compromise in any circumstances.

He called upon the participants that they should not be worried and disappointed. “I salute to sisters and mothers of the nation who do not sole their conscious and youth is my pride,” Shehryar added.

“Let’s join and unite to prove to the entire globe that Pakistan is a reality and Imran Khan is a reality and Imran Khan and Pakistan are one body and one soul. Future is our and inshaullah we will soon back as they could not compete us,” he vowed.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Muhammad Khan said that the resolution of Pakistan meant “freedom”, but he raised question that whether they deserved to celebrate Pakistan Day as their leaders and women were languishing in jails.

He said that PTI Founding Chairman said absolutely not to the US while the same thing was told by Quaid-e-Azam to the British Viceroy, adding that it was beyond comprehension as to why Imran Khan was in jail.

Ali Muhammad Khan recalled that Imran Khan said that he would not give an inch of Pakistan’s soil, this was the message on which Col Sher Khan, Rashid Minhas embraced martyrdom but the only difference is that they were wearing uniform and we are civilians.

He stated that it was high time to accept the bitter reality that Pakhtuns of tribal belt and Balochistan were suffered a loot and they were very angry and the nation must have to embrace them and should resolve their problems sans any further delay or else our children would also suffer.

“We have to raise voice against aggression and brutalities,” Ali Muhammad Khan said.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Seemabia Tahir said that Imran Khan was in jail but he did not ready to compromise on Haqeeqi Azadi as he did not seek NRO and stood like a rock on his principled stance to make a Pakistan a truly independent state. She highlighted sacrifices of PTI leaders and workers, who faced hardship during the past two years but did not leave Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI senator Faisal Javed said that the nation stood with Imran Khan in his struggle for Haqeeqi Azadi and protection of Pakistan like the muslims of subcontinent were standing with Quaid-e-Azam for making of Pakistan.

“Our first demand is to ensure release of Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, PTI leadership including women and workers unlawfully imprisoned in various jails because nation gave verdict in favour of PTI and Imran Khan despite all adversarial circumstances and brutalities.

“Imran Khan always kept on saying that neither he would bow before anyone nor he would bow his nation before other nation and he fulfilled his promise because when he raised to the powers, Pakistanis were looked upon with great respect across the world because he restored the self-esteem of the country. He said that they should not forget Allah as good days were ahead.