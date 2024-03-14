CM Bugti dismisses absentee doctors of BMC hospital Quetta

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti ordered to dismiss absentee doctors for the past several years and suspended medical staff of Bolan Medical College (BMC) hospital Quetta over negligence in duty.

The Chief Minister passed these orders during his surprise visit of BMC for reviewing the health facilities for the patients on Wednesday.

During his visit the Chief Minister expressed his anger over the cleanliness situation in BMC.

He directed that the damaged medical machinery should be repaired within three days and facilities should be provided to the patients.

The process of sending patients from one hospital to another for medical tests should be stopped and all medical test and treatment facilities should be ensured under one roof, Balochistan Chief Minister directed.

The Chief Minister also met with attendants of the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities in BMC.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that he will encourage doctors and medical staff who perform their duties with integrity.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti instructed the Health Secretary to transfer the doctors and medical staff who neglect their duties to remote areas.

Secretary Health Balochistan will give a detailed briefing tomorrow at the CM Secretariat on the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan.