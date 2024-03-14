NATIONAL

Imran warns of Sri Lanka-like situation in Pakistan amid spiralling inflation

By Staff Report
  • Regrets masses hopes have been dashed through robbery of public mandate

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday warned of a looming financial crisis akin to that faced by Sri Lanka, predicting further inflation and potential public unrest.

Speaking to media at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, Khan criticised what he described as ongoing “deception” within the country, condemning the recently-held general elections as fraudulent and alleging compromise within institutions. Dismissing security threats as fabricated, he asserted that the nation was being misled.

“Institutions have been destroyed. PTI was not allowed to compete in elections. Although voters expressed their discontent on polling day, they did not accept the change through votes. By snatching the mandate, they have dashed the nation’s hopes,” Khan said.

He insisted that his previous predictions had come true, reiterating concerns over a Sri Lanka-like scenario unfolding in Pakistan, with inflation rising and the populace bearing the brunt.

Khan clarified that no deals were being made and he is not even being allowed to meet his lawyers.  He pledged to continue peaceful protests against electoral fraud and vowed to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Additionally, Khan warned of potential corruption in the upcoming Senate elections, referencing the case of PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son, who was allegedly involved in misconduct during the previous Senate polls and has yet to face any repercussions.

