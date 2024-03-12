NATIONAL

Zafar draws parallel between govt, Israel on talks of conciliation

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Ali Zafar has called out the alleged hypocrisy of the federal government’s offers for conciliation while drawing comparisons between the government and Israel.

“You should remember what Israel does […] They call the Palestinians and tell them that they will help them […] and as they gather for help, they bomb them,” Zafar said while speaking to a private TV channel.

He said the federal government said it wanted to reconcile, talk about democracy and strengthen the economy but did not stop the political victimisation of PTI workers.

Protest to continue through Ramazan, could be staged outside Adiala

PTI leader Ali Zafar says his party has decided to continue its protest against the alleged rigging in the general elections throughout Ramzan.

Speaking on Geo News show Capital Talk, Zafar stated that a party meeting, reviewed the treatment of peaceful protestors across the country and decided that it would not wait for Eidul Fitr and would instead continue the current series of demonstrations.

“We saw today that they did not allow people to meet Imran Khan, so it could be decided that the protest is taken to [outside] the Adiala Jail.”

Ten-member Sindh cabinet sworn in, portfolios announced

KARACHI: The ten-member newly-formed cabinet of Sindh was sworn in on Tuesday at the Governor House in Karachi. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered oath to...

Why did Biden open the SOTU with Ukraine & close with Gaza?

Electronic voting: Is it viable?

Foreign policy choices: USA or China, or Both…

