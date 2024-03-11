Pakistan’s multiple challenges demand selfless national unity

Pakistan was already facing multiple challenges such as drastic effects of the climate change, political tensions, division among politicians, inflation, soaring prices of commodities, energy-shortage, lack of investment, upsurge of the US dollar, increase in oil prices, load shedding, continued dependence upon the US-led developed countries, IMF and World Bank for financial aid, decline in the foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan. Political and economic entities agree that country’s multi-faceted crises and challenges would increase and the stakes for the new coalition government would be enormously high. The most immediate task for the government would be to negotiate a new bailout agreement with the IMF, as Pakistan has to seek a new loan of at least of $6 billion to repay billions in debt due this year to avoid a default and to stabilise the economy.

But, in the recent election, Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has gained a simple majority, while the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of jailed former PM Imran Khan claims that the election results had been changed to divest the party of its two-thirds majority in the parliament. Yet the independent winners linked to Imran Khan have emerged as the largest group in the lower house.

With the support of other parties, especially Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)—after bargaining of adjustment of posts, and to back PPP chairman Asif Ali Zardari to become president of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif leader of the PML-N secured a comfortable win over the PTI and the Sunni Ittehad Council backed by the PTI—also in choosing PTI leader Omar Ayub as the opposition leader.

Pakistan’s newly elected National Assembly met for the first time with lawmakers taking oaths amid protests on the floor of the house by supporters of the Sunni Ittehad Council and PTI. Similar practice continued in the provincial assemblies on various occasions.

However, in his maiden speech in the National Assembly, Premier Sharif listed frail economy and precarious security situation as challenges, and invited all the political entities to pull the country out of the crises.

Earlier, PML-N, PPP and some other political parties also asked the PTI for cooperation so as to achieve political stability. But, the PTI leaders refused any such collaboration, alleged rigging in the elections.

Meanwhile, following PTI blame game, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman who had confirmed the contacts with the PTI announced on March 3, this year that it will sit on opposition benches and organize a nationwide movement against the alleged vote rigging, accusing the establishment of it.

But, PML-N and some other parties’ leaders including impartial analysts opine that if elections were rigged or establishment interfered against the PTI as to how independent candidates, most loyal to Imran Khan, swept the polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province by winning 91 out of 113 provincial seats, and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur was elected as the chief minister.

Most regrettable development is that the former PM Khan wrote a letter to IMF on February 28, 2024, asking that lending to the cash-strapped country be tied to an independent audit of the disputed Feb. 8 elections.

The IMF spokesperson on March 8, this year responded to the PTI letter, saying: “The IMF, as an international institution with a narrow mandate on economic issues, does not comment on domestic political developments”.

Notably, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the Corps Commanders’ Conference held on March 5, 23, chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, which clarified that army provided a security environment for the conduct of the general election 2024 as per the given mandate, and had nothing to do with the electoral process.

Top military commanders reiterated their commitment that planners, instigators, abettors, perpetrators and desecrators of martyrs’ monuments—attackers of military installations on May 9, 2023 would certainly be brought to justice under the relevant provisions of the law and Constitution.

The ISPR statement indicated that the participants of conference agreed: “Malicious efforts to create distortions, confusion and disinformation are absolutely futile and only part of an organised campaign being launched for narrow political interests, to blur the abhorrent activities that took place…the forum expressed dismay that some vested small segments of polity and media, especially social media, had been maligning the armed forces with unsubstantiated allegations of interference which was highly deplorable”.

The Conference remarked: “It’s unfortunate that rather than focusing on real issues such as good governance, economic recovery, political stability and public wellbeing, the entire focus of such vested elements is on creating political instability and uncertainty by attempting to scapegoat others for their own failings.”

The forum reiterated its commitment to continue providing full support to the government in combating security threats and uplifting the socio-economic development of the country, including wholehearted assistance in curbing all illegal activities, including smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft, implementation of one document regime and respectable and safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners.

The meeting resolved that the terrorists and their facilitators, working at the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, would be dealt with full might of the state.

Next day, in an informal conversation with media representatives during the hearing of a case inside Adiala Jail, the founder of the PTI Khan who was openly criticising army in the past, took a U-turn, and stated that the PTI was not against the army and emphasised that the criticism over election rigging was not the criticism of the army—Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and chief

election commission were responsible for it—the narrative about May 9 incidents was buried after the results of the February 8 general elections, which he described as the “most rigged” in the country’s history.

Imran endorsed the military commanders declaration that those involved in the May 9, 2023 attacks on sensitive state installations must be punished, stressing that the actual culprits should be identified through the CCTV footage. He stressed that without political stability, the country could not function. Nevertheless, it is good indication that PTI founder has changed his stance.

At this critical hour, Pakistan’s armed forces have been coping with internal and external challenges of grave nature in order to maintain the security of the country. While, in one way or the other, Indian fanatic rulers are also escalating tensions with Pakistan. Undoubtedly, these forces have been fighting a different war. In this respect, Pakistan is facing the challenge of hybrid war.

Some internal entities have been distorting Army’s image in such a way that general masses should forget the sacrifices and services of the armed forces.

Recall armed forces’ innumerable services and sacrifices particularly of Army such as the resettlement of the Internally Displaced Persons during the Swat and Malakand military operations, counter-insurgency operations and restoration of law and order on many occasions—during catastrophic periods—floods, earthquakes, coronavirus pandemic, locusts’ attacks etc.—also giving matching response to Indian shelling at the Line of Control and to stop infiltration of terrorists inside Pakistan from Afghanistan.

It is mentionable that political instability and economic instability are interrelated.

Regrettably, under the cover of democracy, some irresponsible leaders of the government alliance and opposition coalition have changed their political differences into political enmity. Hence, instead of decreasing, political unrest in Pakistan is rapidly increasing, taking the country towards lawlessness.

Therefore, at this critical moment, the new government-alliance and coalition of the opposition parties, civil society bodies, media owners, the Army, and all other segments of society must show selfless national unity practically, which is very essential to pull the country out of the ongoing serious crises.

In this regard, Pakistan’s economic condition is a critical concern, which requires comprehensive strategies and reforms to achieve stability. To overcome its challenges and improving economy need a multi-faceted approach, encompassing fiscal management, investment promotion, export diversification, human capital development, infrastructure investment, agricultural reforms, financial sector reforms, and institutional reforms which will set the country on a path of economic prosperity.