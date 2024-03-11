Reflecting on Pakistan’s decade of democracy: 2008-2018

As Pakistan navigated through the tumultuous years from 2008 to 2018, marked by political upheavals, security challenges, and socio-economic transformations, one significant narrative emerged—the decade of democracy. This period witnessed Pakistan’s struggle to establish and consolidate democratic norms, despite enduring setbacks and obstacles. Reflecting on this pivotal era, it becomes evident that while progress was made, Pakistan’s journey towards democratic consolidation remained fraught with challenges and complexities. The restoration of democracy in 2008, following years of military rule, was greeted with hope and optimism both domestically and internationally. The election that brought the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to power marked a significant milestone in the country’s democratic transition. However, the euphoria of democracy’s return soon gave way to the harsh realities of governance. The PPP-led government faced daunting challenges, including economic instability, energy crises, and a persistent threat from terrorism.

One of the defining moments of Pakistan’s democratic decade was the historic 2013 general elections. The smooth transition of power from one civilian government to another through the ballot box underscored the maturing of democratic institutions. The victory of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by Nawaz Sharif signaled a continuation of the democratic process and a reaffirmation of people’s faith in electoral politics. The period from 2008 to 2018 was not without its share of controversies and setbacks. Political instability, characterized by frequent changes in government and allegations of corruption, cast a shadow over the democratic journey. The Panama Papers scandal in 2016, which implicated Nawaz Sharif and his family in financial improprieties, highlighted the challenges of accountability and transparency in Pakistan’s democratic system.

The role of the military in Pakistan’s political landscape remained a subject of debate and concern throughout the decade. While overt military coups were no longer the norm, the influence of the military establishment on civilian affairs persisted, raising questions about the true extent of civilian authority in the country. The military’s involvement in security and foreign policy matters, particularly in the context of the war on terror and relations with neighboring India and Afghanistan, underscored the delicate balance of power within Pakistan’s democratic framework. The issue of civil-military relations intersected with Pakistan’s broader geopolitical challenges, including its strained relations with the United States and the complex dynamics of regional security. The decade saw Pakistan grappling with the fallout of the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, as well as navigating its own internal security threats posed by militant groups such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and sectarian violence.

Amidst these challenges, Pakistan’s democratic institutions demonstrated resilience and adaptability. The judiciary, in particular, emerged as a key player in upholding the rule of law and holding powerful individuals and institutions accountable. Landmark decisions such as the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister in 2017 sent a strong message about the judiciary’s commitment to upholding constitutional principles, albeit amidst accusations of judicial overreach.

Similarly, civil society and the media played a crucial role in promoting transparency, accountability, and public discourse. Despite facing censorship and intimidation, journalists and activists continued to push boundaries and hold the government and other power brokers accountable for their actions. The emergence of social media as a platform for political expression further democratized public discourse,

providing a space for diverse voices to be heard. Looking back at Pakistan’s decade of democracy from 2008 to 2018, it is evident that progress was made in consolidating democratic norms and institutions. The peaceful transfer of power, the strengthening of independent judiciary, and the vibrant role of civil society and media are testament to Pakistan’s commitment to democratic principles. However,

challenges remain, including the need for greater accountability, transparency, and the consolidation of civilian authority over military affairs.

As Pakistan looks towards the future, it must build upon the gains made during this decade while addressing the underlying structural impediments to democratic consolidation. Strengthening democratic institutions, promoting inclusive governance, and fostering a culture of political pluralism are essential for Pakistan to realize its full potential as a democratic nation. The decade of democracy from 2008 to 2018 was just the beginning of Pakistan’s journey towards a more stable, prosperous, and democratic future.