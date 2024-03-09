Kanwal Shauzab lauds PTI’s women for facing reign of terror daringly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing President Kanwal Shauzab paid glowing tribute to PTI’s women on World Women’s Day marked on Friday, who remained unfazed and stood resolutely with the ideology of their leader PTI Chairman-for-life Imran Khan despite facing all state fascism and coercion.

Addressing a press conference along with party women leadership, she said that PTI women set a new example of bravery and courage, who faced state coercive tactics daringly but they did not budge an inch from their principled position.

PTI Women Wing President stated that they women were harassed, dragged, slapped, detained, tortured and even sanctity of four walls were brazenly violated and May 9’s visuals of torturing and harassing women were aired under a nefarious scheme to discourage women political participation but nothing could dampen their courage rather these brutal and inhuman measures further strengthened their resolve and determination.

Kanwal Shauzab said that Rana Sanaullah proudly claimed that expired tear gas shells were used against peaceful protesting women in order to make them example.

She lamented that the human rights organizations remained tightlipped and did not utter a word on these worst state terrorism and barbarism against innocent peaceful women leaders and workers who were democratically and peacefully expressing their constitutional rights.

PTI leader stated that the May 9 incident was a plot to stifle the voice of women and discourage their participation in political affairs after witnessing that overwhelming majority of the 51 percent of the population of the country started exercising their constitutional and democratic rights to vote in favor of PTI and Imran Khan.

She said that PTI senior women leaders and workers including Bushra Bibi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Aliya Hamza Malik and Sanam Javid and others were unlawfully incarcerated in fake, bogus and politically-motivated cases.

PTI leader lamented that the party leaders, workers and even women were being treated like terrorists, as each of the woman was being implicated in dozen of cases.

She stated: “The state institutions made us superwomen as FIRs were filed against PTI women in various parts of the country simultaneously as if we were traveling with light speed,” adding that as how it was possible that a woman was present at several places at the same time.

However, Kanwal Shauzab went on to say that despite all state brutalities and Punjab police barbarism, the women vigorously run door to door campaign, adding that women role was clearly reflecting in the high turnout of the votes.

She said that PTI would stage massive protest across the country on the call of Imran Khan on Sunday against the large scale of daylight polls fraud.