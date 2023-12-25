Tensions rise as Mehmood Khan, Murad Saeed file nomination papers from Swat

SWAT: Tensions gripped Swat on Monday as two former colleagues, former Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and former Federal Minister Murad Saeed submitted their respective the nomination papers for NA-3 and NA-4 constituencies of Swat.

The nomination papers of PTI leader Murad Saeed for National Assembly Constituency NA-3 and NA-4 in Swat have been submitted by his lawyers. Murad Saeed has gone into hiding after the May 9 incidents and cases have also been registered against him in several police stations.

In the past, both of them were close colleagues and now have come face to face with each other in polls 2024. In the elections 2018, PTI leader Murad Saeed won from NA-4 Swat-iii constituency, while earlier in 2013, he won from NA-29-Swat i (now NA-3-Swat-2).

On the contrary, former Chief Minister KP MAhmood Khan, who has now parted ways with PTI, and has now joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Patriots (PTIP) platform. For the first time, he submitted nomination papers from NA-3 and NA-4 constituencies of the National Assembly.

“Mahmood Khan also submitted nomination papers from his native constituency PK 10 which won in 2013 and 2018 general elections.”

Total of 48 candidates submitted nomination papers for Constituency NA-4. Among them ANP Brigadier Muhammad Saleem Khan and Sher Shah Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-N Haji Jalat Khan and Rahmat Ali Khan, JUI’s former provincial minister Qari Mahmood, Jamaat-e-Islami’s former MNA Dr. Fazal Subhan and other small parties and independent candidates are included.

After former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and former Federal Minister Murad Saeed came face to face in this constituency, there has been a political upheaval and now all eyes are on this constituency.

However, it is quite possible that Mahmood Khan may withdraw his nomination papers in case of seat adjustment or alliance with PML-N.