Boys fail to break the jinx as UoG unveils ADP results

GUJRAT: The University of Gujrat (UoG) has announced the results of the annual examinations of Associate Degree Program Science, Arts and Commerce (Part I & II). These examinations were conducted in July-August 2023.

A grand ceremony for distribution of certificates and cash prizes was held at Hafiz Hayat Campus. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar was the chief guest of the ceremony. Controller of Examinations Tanzila Qamar announced the results.

In ADP science exams, Lahza Mubeen of Punjab College Dina, Jhelum, secured first position by obtaining 673 marks. Pakiza Rizwan of the same college grabbed second position by securing 649 marks while Fiza Asghar of Girls Science College, Tanda, secured third position with 638 marks.

In the ADP Arts exams, Mahnoor of Government Degree College Women Saghir Shaheed Park, Gujranwala, secured first position by securing 623 marks. Iman Azhar of Superior College, Jalalpur Jattan, claimed second position by securing 622 marks. Third position was secured by Ghazali College for Women’s Noor Fatima with 617 marks.

In the ADP Commerce stream, Madiha Urooj of Kharian College of Commerce secured first position by obtaining 1148 marks. Tahira Zeytoun of Superior College Gondal Road Sialkot secured 1123 marks for second position and Noor Javed of St. Francis Degree College Sarai Alamgir secured the third position with 1104 marks.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Mushahid Anwar presented merit certificates and cash prizes to these students in the ceremony. Cash prizes of Rs25,000, Rs20,000 and Rs15,000 were presented to the first, second and third position holders respectively. As many as 1083 students participated in ADP Science, 4076 in ADP Arts and 316 in ADP Commerce stream. The percentage of success in ADP Science was 67.48, in ADP Arts 39.66 and in ADP Commerce 29.94.

In his address on the occasion, Prof. Dr Mushahid Anwar lauded the toppers and said, “Students are the future of the country. Today’s position holders have made their parents, teachers and institutions proud.” He discussed the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of education, further research and knowledge development. He emphasised that “sincerity is the key to success in achieving great goals is life.”

Registrar Muhammad Naeem Butt, faculty deans, Additional Controller of Examinations Ahmad Jamil Turk, directors of various departments, chairpersons, HoDs, principals and teachers of various colleges and parents of successful students attended the ceremony.