LHC issues notices to ECP on plea against Imran’s disqualification in Toshakhana Case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents on a plea filed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan against his disqualification in Toshakhana case.

The court also raised questions about its jurisdiction in the matter.

A five-member larger bench, led by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, heard the petition filed by Khan against his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference. Barrister Ali Zafar, representing Khan, argued that the ECP’s decision was illegal and violated his rights.

At the outset of the hearing, the court expressed concerns about its jurisdiction and stated that it would need to address this issue before proceeding with the case itself. The court inquired about the ECP’s legal representation, only to be informed that their lawyers were currently on leave. Considering this, the court opted to postpone the hearing until the ECP could send counsel.

Justice Shahid Kareem emphasized the need for hearing all parties involved in the disqualification case, including the ECP. However, Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza raised another potential hurdle, questioning the LHC’s jurisdiction over Khan’s case given his election from Mianwali, a constituency beyond the Lahore High Court’s jurisdiction.

The LHC ultimately issued notices to the ECP on Khan’s disqualification petition and to other parties related to the intra-party elections within the PTI. This development signifies a complex legal battle ahead, with questions surrounding jurisdiction and due process adding further layers to the ongoing saga of Khan’s political future.