Roadside nonsense

Spending (read wasting) time at some roadside tea-stall in the evening has become quite common in Karachi. We see young people having fun there, students discussing their affairs, and small-scale business deals being struck. If there is nothing to be discussed, national politics is always there to provoke a rather heated debate at a minute’s notice. And if even that fails, the plight of the economy can do that without even a minute’s notice.

Having such a social gathering is not an issue. If anything, it should be considered a healthy activity just as it is in many civilised parts of the world. The roadside cafés in, say, France happens to be a integral part of the package that the country offers to tourists.

- Advertisement -

The problem in our case is the level of discussion, and, indeed, the language used, which makes one wonder if we are part of the civilised world. I say this because I have heard seriously foul, abusive language being used at such dhabas. It is almost offending. Simply despicable. One feels embarrassed even to hear such language being used within earshot. Profanity is a mild expression for what goes on around such places.

What one does in private may well be one’s personal matter, but while sitting in a marketplace, say, close to a clinic visited by children and families, nobody can hide behind the façade of ‘personal matter’. This is just not acceptable.

What is sad is that such practices have become ‘normal’ and socially acceptable. People have got used to such filthy language on the streets. In fact, it is no more confined to the dhabas. One can hear profanities while travelling in a car along with family when two people on a motorcycle would pass the vehicle by, having a chat laced with foul language

They do not care about who is listening, for, in their mind, they are having a ‘personal’ discussion. If someone has a problem with that, one should stay away from it. Better still, ‘prudes’ should stay indoors, for the outdoors is common space. Right? Actually, no, it is not right, and it is not right by some distance.

Even common, shared spaces are governed by edicts of ethics, morality, tradition, values, cultural norms and, above anything else, human decency and common sense. But, then, who is listening? No one, I am sure.

ABRAR MOOSA PESHBEEN

- Advertisement -

KARACHI