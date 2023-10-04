Climate justice?

Notwithstanding the fact that climate change is viewed as the biggest and the most formidable challenge for the dwellers of the earth, no credible and concrete steps have been taken by the global community to ward off the debilitating effects of this phenomenon. Two international protocols have been signed according to which the industrial nations have made commitments to reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases and also help the poor nations who have been affected by climate change to deal with the impact of climate change.

The Conference of the Parties (COP), which is the main decision making body of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, also holds annual meetings to assess the progress made on commitments made by the industrial nations in regards to reduction in the emissions of greenhouse gases and extending financial assistance and transfer of technologies to countries that are severely affected by this phenomenon. But the things have not moved the way they are desired to progress.

- Advertisement -

Regrettably the major polluters are even showing reluctance to cut down on the greenhouse emissions, preferring industrial growth over this. While it is acknowledged that fossil fuels are the real cause of climate change, new funding for fossil fuel exploration and production of infrastructure continues unabated. According to scientists we are already perilously close to hitting the 1.5°C limit that is the maximum level of warming to avoid the worst climate impacts. To keep 1.5°C alive, we must reduce emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by mid-century. Lack of national commitments will lead to an increase of almost 14 percent during this decade. That would spell catastrophe.

Surely the major responsibility lies on the major polluters who also have the technology and finances to deal with the phenomenon. They must share it with the countries which are severely affected by climate change to make it a truly global effort to save the planet.

Pakistan is among the top 10 countries which have been bearing the brunt of this climatic onslaught during the last 20 years. Last year’s floods inundated a third of Pakistan. It was estimated that it would require at least $30 billion to rebuild the infrastructure destroyed by the floods and to rehabilitate those affected by this unprecedented calamity. UN secretary General António Guterres, who visited Pakistan during the floods and flew over the areas that were affected, acknowledged the severity of the challenge to Pakistan and felt that it needed international help to cope with the situation.

The only way the challenge of climate change can be amicably tackled for the industrial nations to heed the warning and fulfil their commitments regarding reduction in green house gases and showing solidarity with the poor countries to cope not only the effects of the climate change but also to contribute towards the efforts to removing the root-cause of the phenomenon. Delaying the required action would affect the entire world, including the major polluters.

The UN Secretary General, during a special session dedicated to climate change last Wednesday, said “Pakistan was a double victim of climate chaos and of our outdated and unjust global financial system. The broken promises to rebuild the country present a litmus test for climate justice. Billions were pledged by rich nations in the aftermath of the disaster. Pakistan is still waiting for much of the funding. Delays are undermining people’s efforts to rebuild their lives. Some $9 billion was pledged to help reconstruct Pakistan in January, though it is still reeling from the effects of the heavy monsoon rains, which displaced eight million people and killed some 1,700. More than eight million residents in areas hit by the floods lack access to clean water. Pakistan is responsible for less than one percent of the greenhouse gas emissions that likely fueled last year´s climate chaos. The countries that contributed most to global heating must contribute most to righting the harm they have done.”

The UN Secretary General also called for the creation of the ‘ Loss and Damage’ fund which was promised at COP 27 last year for developing countries— many of which, like Pakistan, were at outsized risk of climate change. The observations made by the UN Secretary General are right on money in regards to the insensitivity of the rich and industrial nations concerning their obligations for reducing emissions of greenhouse gases and helping those nations which are severely affected by climate change for no fault of theirs.

He has been expressing his concern on the prevailing situation from all available platforms. In an article published in the media last year he categorically said, “Fossil fuels are not the answer, nor will they ever be. We can see the damage we are doing to the planet and our Societies. It is in the news every day and no one is immune. Renewable energy is the answer— to limit climate disruption and boost energy security. Had we invested earlier and massively in renewable energy, we would not find ourselves once again at the mercy of unstable fossil fuel markets. Renewables are the peace plan of the 21st century. But the battle for a rapid and just energy transition is not being fought on a level field. Investors are still backing fossil fuels, and governments still hand out billions in subsidies for coal, oil and gas— some US$11 million every minute. As the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ripples across the globe, the response of some nations to the growing energy crisis has been to double down on fossil fuels— pouring billions more dollars into the coal, oil and gas that are driving our deepening climate emergency. There is a world for favouring short-term relief over long-term well-being. We are still addicted to fossil fuels. For the health of our societies and planet, we need to quit now. The only true path to energy security, stable power prices, prosperity and a livable planet lies in abandoning polluting fossil fuels and accelerating the renewables-based energy transition.”

- Advertisement -

The recipe suggested by the Secretary General, if adopted honestly, can undoubtedly go a long way in tackling the catastrophic challenge of climate change supported by other nature-based solutions such as reversing deforestation and land degradation. So too are efforts to promote energy efficiency. But a rapid and renewable energy transition must be our ambition.

Transition to renewable energy besides dealing with climate change also has other enormous advantages. The switch-over will reduce energy prices and make them more predictable besides contributing in a big way to food and economic security.

The only way the challenge of climate change can be amicably tackled for the industrial nations to heed the warning and fulfil their commitments regarding reduction in green house gases and showing solidarity with the poor countries to cope not only the effects of the climate change but also to contribute towards the efforts to removing the root-cause of the phenomenon. Delaying the required action would affect the entire world, including the major polluters.