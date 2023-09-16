Getting education back on track

According to the Federal Education Secretary, the real literacy rate is 59.3 percent as opposed to the 62.8 percent shown in the latest Economic Survey. The former value was declared by estimation and the actual rate has been given by facts and figures and the relevant data of the education sector.

It is also an issue with the quality of education estimating that most of the students of Class 5 are unable to read a sentence in English or Urdu. In 2021-22, Pakistan only spent 1.77 percent of its GDP on education-related expenditure, even though the UN agencies suggest that the minimum amount must be 4 percent of the GDP. The highest GDP percentage on education, which was 2.12 percent, was spent in 2017-2018.

The primary reason for these situations can be a lack of resources for the education sector. Furthermore, Pakistan was ranked 129th of 137 countries in terms of the slow performance of education reforms. It has a much lower literacy rate than other South Asian countries such as Maldives with a literacy rate of 99.3 percent presently on the top, Sri Lanka 92.6 percent, India 74.4 percent, Bangladesh 73.4 percent, Bhutan 64.4 percent, Nepal 64.4 percent, and Afghanistan 38.2 percent.

Moreover, a good education system helps us to be more responsible among the people and achieve our educational, social, or economic goals. At once, if a person realizes the essence of these goals, he or she will start working for the betterment and prosperity of their nation. The non-unified education has resulted in terrorism, economic instability, unemployment, sectarianism, and other problems.

Education has a huge role in the economic, social, and political development of a country. For instance, overpopulation, poverty, inflation, and several other issues can be resolved by a good education system. All these reforms can be brought only with a strong education policy and the imposing of the country’s education system. Since its independence, Pakistan has failed to design a wonderful education system due to various problems. Some of the vulnerable issues due to which the education in Pakistan lags behind are:

Finally, sense education not only develops minds rather it also cleans our body and soul. It turns a raw human into a polished human being that becomes the source of a sensible society. The curriculum should be revised annually, rote learning must be eliminated, and a proper budget must be allocated for the education department. Reforms in the education system are only possible when the recommendations given above are followed.

1 Outdated Curriculum

The latest curriculum for the students is very essential in an education system. However we still follow the old designed and outdated curriculum education system of rote learning, just memorizing facts and figures, ignoring the essence of conceptual learning. The main objective of education must be development of the psychological and philosophical foundations of education. The current curriculum is not motivating students for practical knowledge and scientific observation.

2 Theoretical knowledge instead of practical learning

The students are given theoretical knowledge that comes from books and are not taught practically. Though they learn the given information given in the books and attempt exams, most of them are still without jobs that makes them feel inferior in the society due to having no job. In addition, several students cannot learn facts perfectly for a long duration and this rote learning creates issues for such students. The education system must be practical by performing experiments of various topics in front of the students, as this will help them to understand the lessons’ concepts.

3 Compulsion to purchase stationery, uniforms and other items from school shop

Most school managements compel parents to purchase all necessary items such as stationery and uniforms from the school’s shop. They usually double the prices of the items as compared to the open market. This puts the parents in the tension of financial problems. This leads to dropouts. Hence, the schools must not make such rules as their work is only to teach the students and show them the right path.

4 Examination System

Similarly, the examination system is one of the reasons for backwardness in education. In Pakistan, the examination system is completely corrupt and it only checks the memory of the students. There is unfair use of money, cheating, change of answer sheets, etc in examination centres. As a resident of Balochistan, I myself had observed this during exams. Teachers are also involved in malpractices. They reveal the answers of the questions by charging a sufficient amount from students. On the other hand in Russia, there is no exam like ours. The students study the whole year and attempt the exams by themselves.

5 Low budget for education

The main issue of lack of quality education is the low expenditure on the education sector. This insufficient budget in the education sector also gives birth to other issues such as low salaries, high taxation, etc. Taxes are even imposed on the sector. According to reports, in many countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the education share in the total budget increases yearly, but it is seen to be decreasing in Pakistan consistently.

