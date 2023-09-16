The great AI game

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a broad term that refers to a collection of powerful technologies, such as big data, machine learning, and a number of other interrelated elements, that enable machines to mimic the “intelligent” behavior that is typically associated with humans when performing similar tasks. AI technologies have the potential to spur future economic growth and play a significant role in maintaining national security. However, the field of AI warfare covers a wide range of tactics, including autonomous systems like drones and robots, as well as the intricate details of cyberattacks, hacking operations, and the crucial area of network fortification.

The importance of this field is highlighted by the recent wave of cyber intrusions, which have the power to shut down pipelines and paralyze entire regions. In this dynamic environment, activities such as password cracking, covert invasions of other countries, and the execution of offensives that cripple infrastructure all loom large. The precarious imbalance in this area may very well portend the onset of a new Cold War, one that is distinctly different from its nuclear counterpart and that foregoes the threat of intercontinental ballistic missiles in favor of a conflict that is centered on the intricate workings of cryptographic schemes, the principles of network invulnerability, and the sophisticated fusion of AI, robotics, and drones in the arena of cyberwarfare.

Therefore, China’s ambitious goal of assuming a leadership position in the industry by the year 2030 underscores the country’s arduous rise to supremacy in the field of AI. China’s tech giants will use the recent regulatory changes in generative AI as a crucial springboard to introduce products that can compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In generative AI, algorithms are trained on massive datasets and shaped by user interactions to learn how to perform complex tasks. The stakes in this endeavour are remarkably high because Chinese AI technologies have the potential to have profoundly important applications in industries like healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation, especially in the field of autonomous vehicles.

Similarly, China has undeniable advantages in this endeavour beyond merely demonstrating its political will. The majority of smartphone users worldwide who use voice recognition software, virtual assistants, and transactional apps, are Chinese consumers. The Chinese people have embraced the use of robots to address labour shortages in a wide range of industries, including hospitality, healthcare, and financial institutions, where automated hotel reception services and delivery robots are commonplace. In fact, construction, mining, and even disaster relief efforts are just a few of the industries that have benefited from robotic innovations. The remarkable capacity of the Chinese industrial landscape to successfully combine digital prowess with retailing expertise, is exemplified by the successful fusion of online, offline, and logistical data within a single value chain, and further distinguishes it from its international counterparts. This fusion, strengthened by the addition of AI, has led to the development of an incredibly effective delivery model.

From another perspective, China’s unwavering determination to master AI transcends mere recognition of its potential as the key driver of economic progress over the next 25 years, in contrast to the widespread American belief that US leadership in advanced technologies is insurmountable. This enormous undertaking is supported by an authoritarian government’s management of a population of more than 1.4 billion people. Consequently, Americans believed that authoritarian governments were inevitably going to fall, albeit with time, in the wake of the fall of the USSR.

To some extent, China is not merely catching up to the USA in a number of fields, such as facial recognition and financial technology (fintech), unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), and the rollout of 5G networks; in many cases, it has already advanced to solidify its unchallengeable position as the top AI powerhouse in the world.

The pragmatic possibility of refuting this assumption is, however, introduced by AI. Instead, AI could give the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) more than just a way out of the “end of history” narrative; it could also give it a strong argument for its ability to advance a form of government— a strengthened version of the country’s operating system— that might even be able to outperform the dysfunctional aspects of today’s democracies.

