Epaper_23-09-16 KHI
Must Read
After nine-day closure, Torkham border reopens to all types of traffic
ISLAMABAD: The Torkham border, the central trade route connecting Pakistan and Afghanistan, on Friday officially reopened to all types of traffic after closure of...