UoG plans 8th convocation next month

GUJRAT: The 8th convocation of the University of Gujrat (UoG) will be held in the last week of October this year, said a press release issued by the varsity on Friday.

A full-dress rehearsal will be held at Hafiz Hayat Campus one day before the convocation, said the press release.

Graduates of 2019 & 2020 semesters (Fall & Spring) who have received their final transcripts and completed their degree requirements are eligible to apply for participating in the convocation, it added.

First position holders of BA/BSc/BCom and MA/MSc/M.Com annual examinations 2019 & 2020 will be awarded medals.

Candidates can visit UoG website www.uog.edu.pk for application procedure and other details.