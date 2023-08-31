Finance Minister’s statement misinterpreted: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi Wednesday said statement made by Caretaker Minister for Finance Shamshad Akhtar at the meeting Standing Committee of Finance was misinterpreted and taken out of context by some section of the media forcing her to issue clarification.

The minister while sharing her video message in this regard wrote on his handle on the X (formerly known as Twitter), “The statement by Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Finance Minister of Pakistan.

The statement by Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Finance Minister of Pakistan.

According to her a light vein comment was blown out of proportion forcing her to clarify. pic.twitter.com/tyIyI5VIrr — Murtaza Solangi (@murtazasolangi) August 30, 2023

According to her statement, “a light vein comment was blown out of proportion forcing her to clarify.” In her message, the finance minister said her statement was misinterpreted. “I said “Some people say why did you accept this challenge under such difficult circumstances”, Shamshad Akhtar went on to say.

She added, “It is a great honor for me to be given the opportunity to serve my country, the caretaker finance minister and I will serve my country with all my efforts.”