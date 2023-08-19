RUDA to host Public-Private dialogue on education’s role in urban development

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has announced plans for a forthcoming public-private dialogue with representatives from educational institutions.

The event, scheduled for August 23, aims to foster discussions around urban development and the role of the education sector within the framework of the Ravi Urban Project.

Speaking to Profit, Kashif Qureshi, the Executive Director of RUDA, elaborated on the objectives of the dialogue, emphasizing the importance of educational institutions in shaping and enhancing the development of urban spaces.

He highlighted the unique nature of the Ravi Urban Project as a government initiative in the Punjab region, underlining the pivotal role that educational establishments play in the growth of new cities.

Qureshi pointed to a global trend in urban planning, wherein the creation of well-structured education-centric towns has proven to be a reliable approach to building flourishing cities. These educational campuses catalyze various aspects of infrastructure development, from housing and transportation hubs to leisure facilities, thus contributing significantly to social, cultural, and economic progress.

The core message conveyed by Qureshi was that Ravi City presents an exceptional investment opportunity. He stressed the need to establish a robust foundation for investment, colonization, and institutionalization of Ravi City. To this end, the introductory Public Private Dialogue session has been designed to showcase Ravi City as a prospective educational hub and a catalyst for future growth and advancement. The aim is to engage prominent private schools and universities in Punjab, providing them with a platform for expansion within Ravi City.

According to the Director Investor Relations RUDA Fatima Ali Khan, the event is set to be co-chaired by officials from the School Education Department and Higher Education Department, with participation from senior representatives of the Higher Education Commission. Their involvement is expected to facilitate the private sector in devising clear and positive strategies for their engagement in Ravi City’s development endeavors.

Fatima Ali Khan also informed that the upcoming dialogue organized by RUDA underscores the symbiotic relationship between urban development and education, with a focus on promoting Ravi City as a hub for educational and cultural advancement. The engagement of public and private stakeholders in this discourse will reflect a concerted effort to shape the future trajectory of urban growth in the region.