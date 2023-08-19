Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: FM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani has said that Pakistan is desirous of having cordial relations with entire international community including China, the United States, European Union, Turkiye and Arab countries.

In an exclusive talk with Radio Pakistan he said: “We want to strengthen our economic relations with these countries as well.”

Replying to a question about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Minister said he is proud of being a signatory of the CPEC in May 2013 during the Chinese Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan.

He said CPEC is a major flagship programme of the economic development of the country, and we have completed many development projects under the CPEC during the past ten years.

The Caretaker Foreign Minister said we need to further improve our economic policy with focus on improving economic ties with all the countries including regional, and other major important countries.

He said we will also try our level best to further cement our economic ties with the United States, China and the European Union, which are the major trading partners of Pakistan.

Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday returned to the Foreign office but this time as caretaker Foreign Minister. Jilani served as foreign secretary of Pakistan and Pakistan’s Ambassador to important capitals including the US and the EU.

Jilani was also the deputy high commissioner in New Delhi in 2003, when the Indian government declared him persona non grata after accusing him of funneling funds for separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Being the interim foreign policy chief, he may not have enough time and limited mandate to change the course of Pakistan’s foreign policy but he may lay ground for the future government particularly on how to proceed with India.