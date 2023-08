KARACHI: Renowned singer Asad Abbas, known for his accolades, passed away here on Tuesday.

Suffering from kidney complications, the vocalist fell into a coma last night. The confirmation of singer Asad Abbas’ demise was provided by his brother Haider Abbas.

It’s worth noting that in recent days, Pakistani singer Asad Abbas was awaiting government aid as he battled kidney issues.

Doctors had advised him for a kidney transplant due to his kidney ailment, requiring a sum of up to Rs50 million.