Chinese embassy congratulates Pakistani nation on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has congratulated all the Pakistani people around the world on 76th Independence Day to be celebrated on August 14.

Congratulations to all the Pakistani people around the world on the Independence Day. May the spirit of freedom always shine. On the way to prosperity, China always stands with Pakistan. Chin-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad! #PakistanIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/2COiiOtk9P — Chinese Emb Pakistan (@CathayPak) August 13, 2023

The embassy in a message on social media platform X, said, “May the spirit of freedom always shine”.

“On the way to prosperity, China will always stand with Pakistan, China-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad.”

Mr Shen Shiwei, a political & economic analyst and journalist, also took to social media site, X, to congratulate Pakistani nation on the eve of Independence Day.