Chinese embassy congratulates Pakistani nation on Independence Day

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has congratulated all the Pakistani people around the world on 76th Independence Day to be celebrated on August 14.

The embassy in a message on social media platform X, said, “May the spirit of freedom always shine”.

“On the way to prosperity, China will always stand with Pakistan, China-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad.”

Mr Shen Shiwei, a political & economic analyst and journalist, also took to social media site, X, to congratulate Pakistani nation on the eve of Independence Day.

