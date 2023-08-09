NATIONAL

PTI lawyer blames Police for ‘abducting’ PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar Khan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat on Wednesday claimed that PTI’s former female MNA Ms Shandana Gulzar Khan has been abducted “at gunpoint by Islamabad Police”.

Sher Afzal Marwat said that PTI former MNA Shandana Gulzar was “abducted at gunpoint” by Islamabad Police on Wednesday at 5 pm. He stated: “Her mother has confirmed this to me, who is an eyewitness of the ghastly incident.”

PTI secretary-general Omar Ayub Khan strongly denounced the abduction of Ms Gulzar.

“Strongly condemn the arrest of Shandana Gulzar Sahiba at gunpoint by Islamabad Police. You don’t have the courage to confront terrorists and point guns at innocent unarmed women!!! Shame on you!! The officers of Islamabad Police have just dug a more pathetic pit for themselves in the annals of history!” he wrote on social media blogging site, X.

