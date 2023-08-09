Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lambastes PDM govt for ‘denting NA’s credibility’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lashed out at Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government in the farewell session of the National Assembly, urging for restoration of the National Assembly’s credibility and integrity as it is incomplete without opposition.

“Janab-e-speaker, everyone is aware of what happened in National Assembly during the last five years”, apparently angry Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticized while taking the floor during last session of the lower house of parliament.

Shahid Khaqan lambasted the PDM government saying that it’s shameful to pass 40 bills in last one week and none of these bills is for the welfare of the people, asking the NA Speaker should have stopped such bills.

The ex-PM said that there is a perception that all the lawmakers are corrupt however the salary of National Assembly members cannot even meet the vehicle expenses.

The former prime minister said that only the assembly has the power to impose tax on people but questions are being raised whether the people who impose tax pay their own tax?

Earlier, former prime minister and PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi hinted to stay away from next elections.

“I don’t want to be a part of such system, perhaps I will work better to remain outside of it,” Abbasi said. “It is my assessment that currently politics won’t resolve national issues,” he said. “This reality seems to me, at least my contesting election won’t bring any solution,” the PML-N leader said.

“I would not contest the election if all stakeholders will not sit together,” he said. “What I will do by contesting election, in absence of a thinking to resolve the national problems,” he questioned.