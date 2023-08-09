IHC seeks Centre, Punjab’s replies on plea seeking transfer of Imran to Adiala jail till 11th

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought reply from the federal and Punjab governments by August 11 on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, requesting transfer from Attock district prison to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq stated the court will issue an order today regarding the meeting with the former prime minister (today) and adjourned the hearing till August 11.

On August 5, Mr Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in jail in Toshakhana case after an additional district and sessions court in the federal capital convicted him for “corrupt practices” related to the state gift depository.

Sher Afzal Marwat, the counsel for the imprisoned for prime minister, appeared in the court and informed that he went to Attock jail as per the court order a day earlier but he was not allowed to meet his client.

To which the court inquired if the jail has any specified meeting times. The lawyer replied that visits are allowed till 6pm in the evening. The former prime minister’s lawyer further stated that his client is being kept in a small cell measuring 9×5.

“There are mosquitoes, insects and rainwater also seeps into the cell,” he said, adding that “there is no reason to keep the former premier in Attock Jail.

During the hearing, Marwat argued that there was no justifiable reason to detain the PTI Chairman in Attock jail, requesting the court to permit home-cooked meals and visitation rights.

The IHC chief justice then stated that an investigation does not equate to harassing individuals, adding that he will look into the matter on the administrator’s side.

“Be careful not to violate the law, the court said that you must give what is in the law,” the IHC chief justice directed.

The lawyer then requested the court to order visitation according to the list, the court replied that it will order according to the list but warned not to hold a “political gathering”.

In addition, both the federal government and the Punjab government have been called upon to submit their responses by Friday, contributing to the broader legal discourse surrounding the matter.

The lawyer further implored the court for an expedited resolution by the following day, but the decision was ultimately reached to adjourn the hearing until August 11.

Earlier the PTI chief’s lawyer had moved the IHC for the transfer of the former prime minister from Attock district prison to Adiala Jail.

In a petition, the lawyer had requested the court to transfer the deposed premier to Adiala Jail where A-class facilities are available, adding that his family, lawyers and Dr Sultan should be allowed to meet him.

He had also maintained that meeting his lawyers, legal team and family is the fundamental right of the party chairman.

Sentence in Toshakhana case

The former prime minister was awarded a three-year jail term by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar, in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for concealing Toshakhana gifts he had retained.

Following the conviction, the judge issued his arrest warrant, which was complied with in Lahore. After the arrest, the PTI chief was initially being shifted to the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi by road amid tight security.

However, because of security concerns, the plan was changed. Later, the police convoy carrying the PTI chief was diverted from Islamabad Motorway at 26 roundabout to the Attock Jail via Hasan Abdal.