30 dead, over 100 injured as 10 bogies of Hazara Express derail near Nawabshah

PADIDAN: At least 30 passengers were killed and over 100 sustained injuries when 10 bogies of Hazara Express travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed near Nawabshah, the railways officials and police confirmed.

Railway officials reported that the tragic incident occurred near Saharai Railway Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah when the Hazara Express was en route from Karachi.

As a result of the derailment, 10 bogies of Hazara Express were veered off the tracks, leading to chaos and injuries among the passengers on board.

Talking to media at People’s Medical College Hospital in Benazirabad, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah confirmed the death toll.

He said that the injured could be shifted to Karachi if needed and directed the local administration and health officials to expedite relief and rescue efforts.

According to Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, the accident occurred at 1:18pm and around 1,000 passengers were travelling in the Hazara Express.

The injured and bodies were transferred to People Medical University (PMU) Hospital in Nawabshah.

DC Nawabshah Shehryar Gul Memon said an emergency has been declared in nearby hospitals while the rescue operation is also underway. He further said ambulances and the rescue staffers have been sent to the spot to gear up for relief operation.

During rescue operation, dozens of cars, tractors, rickshaws and motorcycles were seen parked on a road that runs alongside the track at the site of accident.

Volunteers were witnessed through a canal that separates the road from the railway line to help, and lifting the injured to get them assistance.

Some passenger compartments were upright but off the tracks, while others lay on their side, mangled steel from the undercarriage twisted and buckled.

There were chaotic scenes at the Nawabshah Trauma Centre as ambulances and private cars ferried the injured for treatment.

The cause of the derailment is not yet known as officials reached the scene to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, on the directions of DG Rangers Sindh, Major General Azhar Waqas, paramilitary forces have left for the spot to assist the civil administration in the rescue and relief operation.

Addressing a press conference, Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique said as per initial reports, the train was moving at a normal speed.

He said the ‘sabotage’ and ‘mechanical fault’ cannot be ruled out in the major train accident.

Talking to media in Lahore, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that initial investigation showed that the train was travelling at a “reasonable” speed, adding that officials had reached the scene and an emergency was imposed in hospitals in Sukkur and Nawabshah.

آج دوپہر ہزارہ ایکسپریس افسوسناک حادثے کا شکار ہوئی۔ موقع پر ریسکیو آپریشن پاک فوج ، سندھ رینجرز ، صوبائی حکومت کی مدد سے جاری ہے۔ مرحومین کے لواحقین کے ساتھ دلی ہمدردی ہے۔ حادثے کی تحقیقات کے لئے بھی ٹیمیں روانہ ہو گئی ہیں۔ اس بات کا جائزہ لیا جا رہا ہے کہ یہ ٹریک سفر کے لئے… pic.twitter.com/QWUNWsYqCB — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) August 6, 2023

He said, “This is quite a big accident. There can be two reasons: first that it was a mechanical fault, or the fault was created — it might be a sabotage. We will investigate it.”

The minister further stated that relevant district administrations, Rescue 1122 personnel, the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Railways staff reached the site of the accident soon after the incident and began relief activities.

The incident comes a day after the Allama Iqbal Express escaped a major disaster when two of its bogies derailed near Padidan railway station in the wee hours of Saturday, resulting in the suspension of traffic on the affected railway track. However, no casualty was reported in the incident, said rescue officials.

The accident was also a grim reminder of a collision between two trains near Daharki in Sindh in June 2021, which resulted in the death of at least 65 people and left about 150 others injured. In that accident, an express derailed onto the opposite track, and a second passenger train crashed into the wreckage roughly a minute later.

Pak Army, Rangers personnel begin rescue activities

Soon afterwards, on the special instructions of Army Chief General Asim Munir, contingents of the Pakistan Army and Rangers reached site of the incident and started relief and rescue activities immediately.

The contingents also brought with them food items for the affected people. More contingents of army and Rangers were called in from Hyderabad and Sakrand.

Besides that, helicopters of Pakistan Army’s aviation also left for the accident site in order airlift the injured to hospitals.

Images posted to local media show dozens of people at the site, with some smashing windows to help passengers clamber out of the twisted carriages and at least one coach overturned.

A relief train, carrying bogies and heavy machinery, left Hyderabad for Nawabshah.

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that an emergency was imposed at the local hospital of Benazirabad district as soon as the information about the incident was received.

Memon said that the entire machinery of the Sindh government has been mobilised to the incident site, adding that the critically injured will be transported to Karachi.

The minister further stated that hospitals across all districts, including Sanghar and Nawabshah, have been put on alert.

Meanwhile, an official of the Pakistan Railways (PR) said that the train left Karachi at 8 am and the reasons for the accident were being probed.

On the other hand, a spokesperson of the PR in Karachi said that the intensity of the accident increased due to delayed application of brakes. At least eight to 10 bogies derailed, he added.

The affected bogies will be lifted off the track in a few hours using machines, he said, adding that trains departing from Karachi might face delays.

Sanghar District Health Officer Faiz Mohammad Mari, who was at the site of the accident, told the media around an hour after Memon spoke to reporters that 28 people had died in the accident with 15 bodies taken to Government Hospital, Sarhari and 13 to People’s Medical College Hospital.

Tragic news of the deadly #traincrash #Nawabshah. Our condolences go out to those who have lost loved ones & hope for a speedy recovery to the injured! As the rescue effort continues, we will hold the people of #Pakistan in our prayers. #trainaccident pic.twitter.com/VGbkbHsBUe — German Consulate General Karachi (@GermanyinKHI) August 6, 2023

State-run Pakistan Television reported that the Pakistan Army and Rangers launched immediate relief activities at the accident site, with additional troops called in from Hyderabad and Skarund.

It added that the army chief issued special instructions for relief activities. Rescue teams of Pakistan Army and Rangers started reaching the accident site. It further said that army aviation helicopters were also sent for the rescue effort and personnel were also reaching the site with food items.

The carriages of Hazara Express derailed in Nawabshah: Pakistan Army and Rangers started immediate relief activities at the accident site The Army Chief has issued special instructions to Pakistan Army and Rangers for relief activities. Rescue teams of Pakistan Army and Rangers… pic.twitter.com/1edxuMQ2Do — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) August 6, 2023

“The rescue operation of Pakistan Army will continue till the transfer of the last injured to the hospital and the rehabilitation of the people trapped at the accident site,” it said.

Meanwhile, Sanghar Deputy Commissioner Ishaq Ahmed Gaad, who also reached the site of the accident, said several people had been injured and were being moved to hospitals in Shahdadpur and Nawabshah.

Separately, Pakistan Railways Sukkur Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Mohsin Siyal said that an unknown number of bogies had derailed in the incident.

“I am on my way to the site of accident,” Siyal told Dawn.com over the phone. He said that the incident occurred at the outer signal of the Sarhari Railway Station.

“Some people are reporting that five bogies had derailed, some are saying eight have derailed and some are saying 10 have derailed,” he said.

Shaheed Benzirabad Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Younis Chandio termed the incident a “big accident”.

“Rescue teams are needed to launch relief and rescue operations,” he said. The official said his team and the commissioner were headed to the site of the incident.

PM grieved over loss of lives in train accident

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in an accident of Hazara Express in Nawabshah.

نوابشاہ کے قریب ہزارہ ایکپریس کو پیش آنے والے افسوسناک واقعے پر دلی طور پر رنجیدہ ہوں. اللہ تعالی جانبحق ہونے والے مسافروں کی مغفرت کریں اور ان کے اہلِ خانہ کو صبر جمیل عطا کریں. میں نے زخمیوں کو بہترین طبی سہولیات کی فراہمی کی ہدایات کر دی ہیں اور ریلوے حکام سے اس واقعے پر رپورٹ… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 6, 2023

He prayed for the departed souls and ordered the administration to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured. He sought a report from the railways authorities about the accident.

He praised the efforts of personnel of Pakistan Railways, Rescue and Pakistan army for their timely help.

President expresses grief over deaths in train accident

President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident of Hazara Express train. He sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed for grant of patience to them.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا ہزارہ ایکسپریس ٹرین حادثے پر اظہارِ افسوس صدر مملکت کا حادثے میں قیمتی جانی نقصان پر گہرے دکھ کا اظہار صدر مملکت کا جانبحق افراد کے ورثاء سے اظہارِ تعزیت صدر مملکت کا جانبحق افراد کے اہل خانہ سے اظہار ہمدردی ، صبر جمیل کی دعا pic.twitter.com/JGznA4HcoL — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 6, 2023

He prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

Punjab CM Naqvi grieved over incident

Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, who was at Tashkent in Uzbekistan at the time of the accident, also offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

He said he had been saddened by the incident. “The Punjab government shares the grief of those who lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy,” he said in his message, adding, “Our sympathies and prayers are with them. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace.”

Accidents and derailments occur frequently on Pakistan’s antiquated railway system.

In June 2021 two trains collided near Daharki in Sindh killing at least 65 people and injuring about 150 others.

In that accident, an express derailed onto the opposite track, and a second passenger train crashed into the wreckage roughly a minute later.

At least 75 passengers burnt to death in a fire aboard the Tezgam express train in October 2019, while a two-train collision at Ghotki killed more than 100 people in 2005.

FM Bilawal takes notice of incident

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also took notice of the incident and directed the authorities concerned to launch an investigation.

Horrified to hear of the devastating rail derailment near Nawabshah. Have asked the Sindh Govt to ensure speedy and effective rescue and relief efforts.

I also ask workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party to help the local administration in their efforts.

My thoughts and prayers… — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) August 6, 2023

He directed the Sindh government to provide immediate treatment to the passengers injured in the train accident and also called on PPP workers to participate in relief and rescue activities.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah expressed grief over the “unfortunate train accident”.

Deeply grieved to learn about the unfortunate #TrainAccident that happened near Nawabshah, my heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of the deceased passengers. The injured should be provided with the best healthcare facilities in the hospitals. — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) August 6, 2023

“My heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of the deceased passengers. The injured should be provided with the best healthcare facilities in the hospitals,” he tweeted.