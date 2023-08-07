US says Imran’s arrest Pakistan’s internal matter

ISLAMABAD: The US State Department has termed the arrest of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan as Pakistan’s internal matter.

Mathew Miller, the State Department spokesperson, said, “The cases against the PTI chairman and other politicians are an internal affair of Pakistan.”

Like other countries across the world, the US regularly stressed respect for democratic principles and the rule of law, Mathew Miller added.

“”The cases against Imran Khan and other politicians in Pakistan are an internal matter. We call for the respect of democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan, as we do around the world.”

The reaction came as a local court sentenced the PTI chairman for a three-year term and a Rs100,000 fine in the Toshakhana case on Saturday – a move that will change the country’s political landscape as the country awaits general elections.

Announcing the short judgement, the court also disqualified him for five years from holding any office and said the detailed verdict would be shared later.

Later, the PTI chief was shifted to the Central Jail Attock.

Toshakhana reference

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”