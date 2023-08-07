Bilawal, Wang Xi vow to take Pakistan, China friendship to ‘greater heights’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have reiterated their commitment to take iron-clad relationship and friendship connected by mountains and rivers, to ‘greater heights’.

The resolve was expressed during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Chinese counterpart Wang Xi in which they also discussed bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors.

Bilawal Bhutto said that there was a productive discussion with the Chinese counterpart on bilateral issues.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that no matter how the international situation changes, China will, firmly support Pakistan in defending its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

He said Beijing firmly supports Islamabad in development, and its more active role in international and regional affairs.

It is pertinent to mention here that a special ceremony was held last month to celebrate the completion of the first decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

High-level leadership attended the event from Pakistan and China, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative, and the Vice Premier of the State Council of China He Lifeng.

Senior ministers of China and Pakistan, high-ranking officials from both countries and corporate executives of leading Chinese companies working in Pakistan also participated in the event.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Premier He Lifeng paid rich tribute to CPEC for its positive contribution to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, and progress and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries.