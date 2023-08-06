JI chief calls for transparent, across board accountability

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Sirajul Haq has said that the former prime minister has right to appeal in Toshakhana case, calling for transparent and across the board accountability of all those individuals who had taken home the precious presents from foreign dignitaries, causing billions of rupees loss to the national kitty.

Talking to journalists after addressing a book launch at Mansoorah on Saturday, he said the country could not move forward in environment of “selected accountability.”

When the JI would come into power, Siraj continued, it would make answerable every powerful including politicians, judges and generals before the law.

The launching ceremony of JI Vice-Ameer Dr Farid Ahmed Paracha’s book “meray rahnuma meray hamnawa” was also addressed by veteran politician Javed Hashmir, JI Vice-Amaar Liaqat Baloch, Secretary General Ameerul Azim and others.

To a question, Sirajul Haq replied that first the PTI and later the PDM and the PPP governments were imposed through political engineering, fearing the same would happen in the future. The nation, he said, must stand for their rights and vote for the honest and dedicated leadership instead of providing further opportunities to the already tested parties.

He highlighted the region’s current vulnerability, including Pakistan, with an enemy eager to spark conflict. This high-stakes game, he said, alters geographies and shatters nations, as seen in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan, and Libya.

The JI chief emphasized Pakistan’s unique status as both an ideological nation and the sole Islamic nuclear power, consistently challenging adversaries. Thus, he added, global plots aim to destabilize it.

“Tensions persist on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, and suicide attacks plague the north and west, posing a nationwide threat.” Conversely, he said, the national economy falters, causing inflation and joblessness. Dominant families exploit resources, exploiting the masses for decades, he regretted.

In this critical juncture, he said, the nation’s patience wears thin. Haq underscored that through the power of voting, Pakistan can reshape its destiny, fostering an Islamic and prosperous future.