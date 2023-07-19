NATIONAL

Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan sign tripartite railway link project

By Anadolu Agency
Passengers look out from the coach windows of a standard economy class train, operated by Pakistan Railways, sitting at Karachi Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Beijing is set to upgrade a 1,163-miles track from Karachi to Peshawar near the Afghan border with an $8 billion loan to Pakistan. Its part of Chinese President Xi Jinpings Belt and Road trade initiative, which includes $60 billion of badly-needed works financed in Pakistan. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have signed a tripartite agreement to connect the three countries through a rail network.

The joint protocol for the Trans-Afghan project, which aims to connect Uzbekistan’s and Pakistan’s railway networks through Afghanistan, was signed in Islamabad in the presence of “high-ranking” railway officials of the three countries, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

In a tweet, Afghanistan’s Railway Authority — run by the interim Taliban administration — also confirmed the development.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique also attended the signing ceremony.

As planned, the rail route will pass through Termiz, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar provinces, and culminate in Pakistan via the Kharlachi border crossing in the Kurram tribal district near the Afghan border.

The line will facilitate both passenger and freight services, and “would contribute to regional trade and economic growth,” said the protocol.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027, and trains could carry goods up to 15 million tons a year by 2030.

The 760-kilometre (472-mile) railroad is expected to reduce delivery times of cargo between Uzbekistan and Pakistan by about five days, aside from reducing the cost of goods transport by at least 40 percent, according to estimates.

