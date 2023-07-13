Shehryar Afridi’s sister passes away

ISLAMABAD: Elder sister of former minister and PTI’s incarcerated leader Shehryar Afridi passed away on Thursday.

The deceased was suffering from ailment for some time and breathed her last on Thursday morning. The funeral prayers for the departed soul were offered at Naway Kalay graveyard in Kohat.

However, Shehryar Afridi was not released on parole. Shehryar, being the last child of former MNA Nadir Shah Afridi, was very close to his sister.

Last month, Afridi’s elder brother also died and Shehryar Afridi was not allowed to attend his funeral too.

Taking to his twitter handle, PTI leader Kamran Bangash said all party leadership and workers were with their brave brother and his family in this critical time.

Kamran Bangash prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Condolences pour in

Opposition Leader in Senate, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem has expressed profound grief and sorrow over demise of sister of incarcerated party leader Shehryar Afridi.

In a condolence message here on Thursday, he while lauding the Afridi’s courage prayed for departed soul to rest in eternal peace and for bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem said that Shehryar was not able to attend the funeral procession who died one month earlier and now he will again have to endure the same pain.

Columnist and anchor Salim Safi also condoled with the bereaved family and called on the government to release Afridi on parole enabling him to attend funeral of his sister.