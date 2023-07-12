PPP proposed elections on time after assemblies’ dissolution: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interiors Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had given a proposal for holding elections on time after dissolution of the assemblies.

“Assemblies tenure would be ended in mid August and the next elections could be held as per the schedule of ECP, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The ECP, he said, is an independent institution for announcing schedule for general elections in the country.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif’s participation in the 2023 elections, he said that Nawaz Sharif would lead the elections campaign. He further stated that PML-N would gain full strength after the participation of Nawaz Sharif in the elections.

In reply to a question about PTI’s role in general elections, he said that PTI leaders and workers who were found guilty of crime in May 9 incidents should not be permitted to take part in the next elections.

He said Imran Khan was the mastermind of the May 9 mayhem and the PTI Chairman should be restricted to play a role in the politics of Pakistan.

To a question about the next prime minister of Pakistan, he said that Nawaz Sharif is fully capable to become Chief Executive of Pakistan.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif has similar views about the name of Nawaz Sharif for the next PM. He appreciated the political role of Shehbaz Sharif in the country.

No decisions about seat adjustment or polls in Dubai

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while reacting to PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s reservations, said on Tuesday that no decision had been taken in Dubai.

In a statement, Rana Sanaullah said that politicians discuss political situation together and no decisions were taken regarding seat adjustments or elections in Dubai. There was no such scheduled meeting in Dubai, he elaborated.

“Pakistan Muslim League-N has a definite and clear stance on political issues,” he said. The interior minister said the elections should be held under a caretaker setup.

“Elections to all four provincial assemblies and the National Assembly should be held simultaneously. Assemblies shall be dissolved on completion of their term,” said Rana Sanaullah.

The PML-N leader said, “There is already a caretaker setup in place in two provinces. In the remaining two provinces, the caretaker setup will also be installed.”

PTI chief provoking people to sabotage peace

On the other hand, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said that all coalition partners have developed a consensus to hold elections after dissolution of assemblies.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said elections should be held in 60 or 90 days after dissolution of assemblies. To a question about prolonging the caretaker set-up, he said, there is no plan to delay the general elections. The minister blamed Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for provoking people to sabotage peace.