Jail authorities’ refusal to release Pervaiz Elahi draws court’s ire

LAHORE: Raising objections to the robkar, the Camp Jail authorities on Wednesday refused to release former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who had been granted bail in money laundering case by a special banking court on Tuesday.

The officials said they had failed to understand the conditional decision given by the court; therefore they wanted it to be explained. Later, the officials filed a petition in the anti-corruption court.

Special Judge Ali Raza Awan, who heard the case, admonished the jail superintendent and the deputy superintendent, and issued a show-cause notice to them in which they were asked to explain as to why they did not release the PTI president despite court order.

The court also served a show cause on CEO Anti-Corruption Rizwan Nawaz.

The court, while expressing strong indignation, said in its remarks, “Explain why you did not release the accused despite the release order was issued.”

It should be noted that the anti-corruption court had linked Pervaiz Elahi’s bail with the decision of the Lahore High Court on an appeal for seeking the latter’s physical remand.

Ch Shafay suggests Moonis to form own party after quitting PTI

Meanwhile Ch Shafay Hussain son of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain suggested Moonis Elahi to form his own party after he quits Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a statement on Wednesday, Ch Shafay Hussain said that PML-Q has not announced the name of candidate for Prime Minister as the party has not been approached for the name yet. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have a strong vote bank in Gujrat and PML-Q’s seat adjustment with PML-N will be on 15 to 20 seats.

The son of PML-Q chief claimed that many people are quitting PTI and are joining PML-Q. The president of PTI city youth wing is likely to join PML-Q.

He said that he will contest election for Punjab Assembly from Gujrat where as Salik Hussain will contest election from Ch Shujaat Hussain’s constituency and Chakwal.

The PML-Q leader said that he along with his father Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain will meet former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi in jail to woo him back to his party’s fold.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-i-Azam (PML-Q) president Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain demanded a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).