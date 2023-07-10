Parachinar elders decry institutions’ inaction to prevent cross-border terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The residents and elders of Parachinar have expressed their disappointment with state institutions over their failure to prevent cross-border movement of terrorists from Afghanistan.

According to them, the terrorists not only are damaging the border fence to enter Pakistan but have also been attacking the civilian population in Kurram district.

Addressing a press conference here at National Press Club on Monday, Allama Amin Shaheedi, who accompanied the tribal elders and residents of Parachinar, spoke out against the resurgence of terrorism in Kurram area. He stated that the situation is a result of the culprits not being punished in the past, indicating that the intentions were not fair. Allama Shaheedi criticized the authorities for not listening to the tribal elders from both Shia and Sunni communities in the Kurram district.

“We can only request and we are making the request to the relevant authority who can protect the citizens – prevent the terrorists from damaging the border fence, stop illegal entry into Pakistan from Afghanistan, and bring the terrorists to task,” Allama Shaheedi said. When asked who he was referring to, he mentioned Shahbaz Sharif and the police chief as examples, directing his request towards them. He emphasized the need for the state to establish its authority to prevent the country from descending into a chaotic situation similar to that witnessed in 2014.

Allama Shaheedi stressed that the authorities should listen to political and community leaders from Kurram district, belonging to all tribes and sects, in order to effectively combat the miscreants. He expressed concerns about the state’s ability to maintain law and order if such actions were not taken.

Meanwhile, Shabbir Sajid, a local leader from Parachinar, highlighted the suffering of the people in the region since the mid-1980s. He explained that during that time, the handlers of the Afghan jihad aimed to create a free zone for fighters to be launched into Afghanistan. Mr. Sajid claimed that even after so many years, the government personnel stationed there were involved in corruption, taking money from smugglers and criminals who sought to establish a free zone for their activities.

According to Mr. Sajid, the recent attacks in the Kurram district were orchestrated by declared terrorists and criminals belonging to the Mangal tribe. He clarified that this was not a sectarian conflict but a pre-planned move by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with support from Lashkar-e-Jhangvi absconders. He also questioned the absence of the Frontier Corps (FC) and their failure to listen to Sunni elders in the Kurram area.

Muhammad Hussain Turi, a social activist from the Kurram district, added that this entire situation has been orchestrated to hinder the working of the Kurram Land Commission. The commission is responsible for finalizing land records before the onset of winters, and it appears that certain parties are attempting to disrupt their efforts.

The residents and elders of Parachinar are urging the relevant authorities to take swift action, protect the citizens, and address the security concerns in the region. They emphasize the importance of a coordinated effort involving all stakeholders to combat terrorism effectively and ensure the safety and well-being of the local population.