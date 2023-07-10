Pakistani firms gear up to showcase products at Beautyworld Middle East 2023

ISLAMABAD: Dozens of Pakistani firms are gearing up to participate in the highly anticipated Beautyworld Middle East 2023, the Middle East and Africa’s largest international trade fair for beauty products, hair, fragrances, and well-being.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), an attached department of the Ministry of Commerce, has officially announced its participation in the event, scheduled to be held from Monday, October 30th to Wednesday, November 1st, 2023, at the esteemed Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Renowned for being the premier platform for international beauty majors seeking to tap into new and emerging markets, Beautyworld Middle East aims to serve as the ultimate gateway for global industry players. Last year’s edition witnessed an impressive turnout, with 1,442 exhibitors from 66 countries and an astounding 52,760 visitors from 139 countries across the globe.

Pakistan’s beauty industry has been rapidly gaining momentum, and its participation in Beautyworld Middle East further cements its presence on the global stage. In 2022, a proud contingent of 39 Pakistani exhibitors showcased their products at the event, including well-known companies such as Ana & Batla Industries, Arena Gold, Alpha Container, Mohammad Hashim Tajir Surma, Poonia Brothers (Faiza Beauty Cream), Skin Care Co. Pakistan, Shaheen Cosmetics (Face Fresh), Soneri Care, and Sheikh Plastic.

Of these exhibitors, 16 companies were under the pavilion of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Notable participants included Enika Surgical, Brothers, Fine Cosmetics, Golden Pearl, Noorani International, Navia Cosmetics, H&R Laboratories, Professional Beauty Solutions, and Shanss Cosmetics. Their presence under the TDAP pavilion underscored the commitment of the Pakistani government in promoting and supporting the local beauty industry.

Beautyworld Middle East encompasses a wide array of product groups, including Hair, Nails & Salon Supplies, Cosmetics & Skincare, Machinery, Packaging, Raw Materials & Contract Manufacturing, Fragrance Compounds & Finished Fragrances, and Personal Care & Hygiene. This comprehensive coverage enables exhibitors and attendees to explore the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities within the beauty sector.

To further boost the export of Pakistani beauty products, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is once again offering subsidized stalls at Beautyworld Middle East 2023. With the subsidy, each stand is available at the affordable price of Rs. 900,000/-, significantly reducing the cost from the original price of approximately Rs. 18,00,000/-. This initiative aims to facilitate the participation of local beauty businesses and provide them with a competitive edge in the international market.

Interested exhibitors are urged to apply through the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan before the upcoming deadline on July 28th, 2023. The event presents an unparalleled opportunity for Pakistani companies to showcase their products, establish vital connections with global industry players, and unlock new avenues for growth and success in the ever-evolving beauty industry.