The government has expressed satisfaction over what it says is a record wheat production this year, and has taken credit for the development of the agriculture sector, stressing that Pakistan was aiming to regain its lost status of being a wheat-exporting country by ensuring continuation of pro-farmer policies.

However, the claim of having a ‘record’ production is misplaced, as, according to the Federal Committee for Agriculture, the country would have 20.68 million tonnes of wheat this year, which is slightly above the 20.64 million tonnes achieved in 2022.

Therefore, we cannot say that Pakistan has achieved a record production, particularly in view of the over seven per cent yearly increase in local consumption.

Domestic consumption this year will be around 30.32 million tonnes. There is a long way to go before Pakistan is able to shed its status of being a wheat-importing country and regains its status of a wheat-exporting country. As the figures clearly suggest, Pakistan will also have to import wheat to meet its domestic needs.

During the last nine months of the fiscal, Pakistan imported wheat worth $1 billion, which is 25pc more than the corresponding period in the preceding year.

Despite being largely an agrarian country, Pakistan has not been able to meet the local needs related to the staple food item over the years. This could be because of many reasons, including shrinking production area, a rather sluggish adoption of modern knowhow, lack of incentive for farmers, low support price, and, more importantly, change in weather patterns.

Only increasing the production of wheat will not suffice, and the authorities will have to curb hoarding, smuggling and black marketing of wheat, and ensure its smooth supply to local markets. Besides, the government should bring flour prices down to the reach of the teeming millions across the land.

It would be quite an achievement if the government is able to ensure there are no market distortions, and wheat supply is smooth to the mills to avoid flour shortages as has been witnessed over the years. This is not beyond us.

Y RASHEED

RAWALPINDI