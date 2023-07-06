Her visit comes more than two weeks after a two-day visit to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

As agreed between China and the U.S., Yellen is on a visit to China from July 6 to 9. During a meeting with Yellen in Washington on Monday, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng raised China’s main concerns in economic and trade areas, and urged the U.S. side to take them seriously and take actions to resolve them.

As US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen landed in Beijing on Thursday to kick off a long-awaited visit, many in China are watching the latest round of talks between Chinese and US officials with mixed feelings, with businesses and analysts welcoming the trip while remaining cautious over the potential breakthroughs it could achieve.

At the heart of such mixed feelings is the question of the US’ sincerity in not only pursuing productive communication with China, but also earnestly addressing each other’s core concerns, experts noted. To many Chinese, US officials, including Yellen, have repeatedly stated they do not seek to decouple from China or contain China, but their actions, that range from lingering tariffs on Chinese goods to blatant crackdowns on Chinese firms and strict restrictions of high-tech supplies, show the exact opposite.

Facing such a two-faced approach by Washington, China is well-prepared to respond in kind by maintaining communication with US officials, while also taking necessary measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests against US aggression, industry insiders and experts said, pointing to the recent announcement of export controls on two metals crucial for the making of chips and other high-tech components.

Yellen arrived in China on Thursday and will visit through Sunday, during which she is expected to meet senior Chinese officials. The trip has garnered widespread global attention as talks between Chinese and US officials in recent months have increased. It comes just weeks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China, and as the world faces serious challenges from an economic downturn and debt distresses to climate change, which all require cooperation between the world’s two biggest economies.

“I can’t say anything about ‘expectations,’ but the hope is that there will be some relaxation [in tensions] between China and the US, including trade, finance, technology and even business exchanges, especially in the current situation where the global economy is under pressure,” an insider in the Chinese mechanical and electrical industry who is closely involved in businesses in the US told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Such low expectations are shared by many, including apparently US officials. “No major breakthroughs are expected, but Yellen will push to open new lines of communication and coordination on economic matters, and stress the consequences of supplying lethal aid to Russia,” US officials said, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Citing US National Foreign Trade Council President Jake Colvin, Reuters reported that the trip “won’t end $360 billion in tariffs imposed under former president Donald Trump, or export controls that have gathered steam under [US President Joe Biden].”

While those thorny issues are not expected to be addressed through a single trip, there should be talks at least on how to address them, as they remain sticking points in the bilateral economic and trade relationship that prevent any meaningful improvement in bilateral ties, analysts said. The US’ failure to demonstrate a willingness to address these issues also lays bare the US’ insincerity, they further pointed out.

“If the US is to show its sincerity, it must do so by adopting concrete policies, such as lowering tariffs with China, relaxing restrictions on investment in China, and so on,” Hu Qimu, deputy secretary general of the digital real economies integration Forum 50, told media.

However, as US officials have been saying one thing yet doing the exact opposite, “public statements by US politicians do not have any credibility,” Hu said, adding that the “biggest achievement” of the trip is likely to be that both sides are still talking.

Yellen, who is widely viewed by Chinese analysts as a pragmatic economic official, has been vocal about cutting US tariffs on Chinese exports and avoiding decoupling. In 2022, she said that lowering US tariffs on Chinese goods was “worth considering” given its “desirable effects” on lower US inflation.