Sharif condemns Israel raid, calls for global attention to Palestine crisis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his strong condemnation of Israel’s actions in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, highlighting the war crimes committed against Palestinians.

He emphasised that Israel’s actions were fueled by global silence and a disregard for the consequences.

In a tweet, the prime minister lamented the killing of 12 Palestinians, including five children, as a result of Israeli aerial and ground operations in the Jenin Refugee Camp.

He stressed that these were not mere statistics but real individuals, with hopes and dreams, who were being massacred while demanding their fundamental rights.

The tweet followed one of the largest Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank in years.

The two-day attacks, which the Israeli military claimed targeted infrastructure and weapons depots of pro-freedom groups in a refugee camp in the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, left a trail of wrecked streets and burned-out cars and sparked fury across the Arab world.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and around 100 wounded in an incursion that began with late-night drone strikes, followed by a sweep involving more than 1,000 Israeli troops. One Israeli soldier was killed.

Sharif further expressed deep concern over the plight of thousands of refugees who were being forced to flee the camp due to Israeli air strikes.

He called on the world to take notice of this humanitarian crisis and emphasized that the haunting scenes should weigh on the conscience of humanity as a whole.