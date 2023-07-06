NATIONAL

PSL franchise Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan passes away

By Monitoring Report

LAHORE: Alamgir Tareen, owner of PSL franchise Multan Sultans and the brother Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Jahangir Tareen, passed away in Lahore on Thursday.

The same was confirmed through the official twitter account of the Multan Sultan’s as well.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen,” it read.

According to initial reports, the death is being investigated by the police as there is evidence of suicide.

NATIONAL

Nawaz acquittal in plot allotment case result of forced allegations: court

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has released a detailed verdict regarding the acquittal last month of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the...

Pakistan, Turkey hold political consultations in Ankara

Soldier loses life in firefight with militants in Peshawar

Sharif calls for national unity to propel country’s progress

