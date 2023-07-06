PSL franchise Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan passes away

LAHORE: Alamgir Tareen, owner of PSL franchise Multan Sultans and the brother Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Jahangir Tareen, passed away in Lahore on Thursday.

The same was confirmed through the official twitter account of the Multan Sultan’s as well.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy. May his soul rest in… pic.twitter.com/aISUQtAqI5 — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) July 6, 2023

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen,” it read.

According to initial reports, the death is being investigated by the police as there is evidence of suicide.