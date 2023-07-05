Iran’s permanent membership of SCO to help bring about prosperity in region: Envoy

KARACHI: At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which was held virtually and attended by head of member states, the membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the organization was officially announced.

With the announcement, the Islamic Republic of Iran became the ninth member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan are the main members of the organization, and with the joining of Iran, this organization currently has 9 permanent members.

Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has mutual benefits for both Iran and Shanghai and its members. This positive development can increase the added value associated with the Shanghai Organization as an important regional organization.

This development will be in line with the interests of all member countries and strengthen the process of regionalism.

In 2005 and four years after the official formation of this organization, the Islamic Republic of Iran became an observer member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization along with India and Pakistan, and a year later (2006) it submitted a request for permanent membership in this organization. India and Pakistan became permanent members of this organization in the summer of 2016.

Mr. Nourian Hassan, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi, in his statement, said that SCO has many advantages including: Three billion population in the entire world; -covering more than 20% of the GDP in the world; membership of four nuclear powers of the world.

Similarly, membership two permanent members of the Security Council of the UN provides a unique and new area of experience for our country in the regional collaborations, Hassan Nourian pointed out.

Mr Nourian said Iran has a plan to cooperate with this organization so that it can use this new opportunity in the best way to manage the illegal and unfairly imposed sanctions by the USA.

He reiterated that Iran won’t be isolated by the USA and it will continue playing a pro-active role for development in the world, especially in the region due to its dynamic foreign policy and good governess.