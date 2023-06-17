Social media is a powerful tool that helps people connect and communicate with one another. It provides real-time information about what is happening in other parts of the world. Those who use social media intelligently are the ones who make the most of the many opportunities that are available currently. Else, the whole thing becomes a waste of time.

According to reports, more than four billion people across the globe have access to social media. It shows how easily governments can reach people and provide relevant information to them. During the Covid pandemic, people learnt a lot through social media. It was a source of online education, entertainment, inspiration and motivation during the days that people spent in quarantine.

While social media is a useful platform, it can also be destructive if used excessively or irresponsibly. Research studies have shown how addictive social media can be and how easily it can force someone into social, emotional and even mental isolation, affecting one’s mental health.

Regrettably, most of the people use social media for no productive reason. Such reckless usage is bound to increase the risk of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation and, more importantly, cyber-attacks and privacy.

Such usage of social media can distract people, disturb their daily routines and sleep patterns, and affect their communication skills.

Social media should be used safely and responsibly by all of us. Parents particularly need to be vigilant in this regard and should allow their children to use it only under their supervision.

AHMED KHAN

KARACHI