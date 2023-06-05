Pervaiz Elahi kept in same block where Sanaullah spent his days in Camp Jail

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who has been remanded for 14 days to judicial authorities, has been kept in the Security Block of the Camp Jail in Lahore, it came to light on Monday.

This is the same block where Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was kept during his detention days under the previous regime.

According to jail authorities, medical tests were run on Elahi last night and all his reports which have come today are normal. The jail officials further said that Elahi would be provided jail food and he would not be allowed cuisine from home.

They said as per the routine, the accused involved in the anti-corruption cases can meet their relatives on Monday or Thursday. Elahi can meet his family on any of these two days, they added.

A magistrate court in Lahore Sunday turned down the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE)’s plea seeking former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi’s physical remand and sent him on a 14-day judicial remand. He was shifted to Camp Jail by ACE officials.

On Sunday, Elahi was presented before the court by ACE officials amid tight security after he was re-arrested for the second time in two days on Saturday.

Elahi was arrested from outside his house in Gulberg on June 1 in a corruption case. However, the court termed the charges against Elahi not “well-founded” and discharged him.

Soon after his discharge, Elahi was taken into custody again by the ACE officials in two cases — filed in Gujranwala — accusing him of causing a loss of Rs100 million to the national exchequer and receiving kickbacks during his time as Punjab chief executive.

On Saturday, Elahi was produced before Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Afzal’s court in Gujranwala.

After the arguments from the ACE and Elahi’s lawyers, the court discharged the PTI president in both cases and ordered his immediate release if he was not required in any other case.

But the PTI president was arrested yet again on Saturday – this time for making illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.