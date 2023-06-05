NATIONAL

Over 74,000 citizens of Karachi deprived of bikes in 16 months

By Staff Report
KARACHI: Bike lifters/snatchers deprived more than 74,000 citizens of Karachi of their motorcycles during last 16 months. IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon holds drug addicts and drug sellers responsible for incidents.

According to details, on May 22, a vehicle was stolen from PIB area of Karachi late night. The citizen acquired motorcycle of a neighbour for lodging a complaint in police station. However, on the way, the bike snatcher deprived him of motorcycle also. Within half an hour, the citizen was deprived of both car and motorcycle.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that a well organized gang of drug addicts and drug pushers was behind the bikes snatching/lifting incidents.

According to police record, during the ongoing year, 835 citizens were deprived of vehicles and more than 18,000 citizens have been deprived of their bikes.

Police officials said Safe City Project has become need of the hour. As soon as a net of cameras was laid in the city, so earlier the crimes would be controlled in the city, they added.

