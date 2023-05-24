US calls for ‘equal application of democratic principles, freedom of expression’ in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States has called for the “respect and equal application of democratic principles, freedom of expression and rule of law” in Pakistan, saying it was closely monitoring the developments in the country.

Addressing a news briefing in Washington on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said “We call for the respect and equal application of democratic principles, freedom of expression around – and rule of law around the world, and of course, in Pakistan we urge that these principles be respected for all people.”

Miller was responding to a question regarding the crackdown against political workers and journalists in light of May 9 protests in Pakistan.

The State Department spokesperson reiterated that Washington continued to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan, but doesn’t “have a position on one political candidate or another” in the country.

Moreover, Miller also expressed regret over the terrorist attack on the gasfield in Hangu and offered sympathies to the bereaved families. “We are saddened by the devastating reports concerning the deadly militant attack at the Pakistan oil and gas facility, which killed four security troops and two private guards,” he said, while praying for speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

At least four Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel and two private security guards were martyred when a gas plant in Tall Tehsil of Hangu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, came under terrorist attack.