Obsolete books

Recently I saw a course book of Grade 6 by a well-known publisher and was shocked to learn that it had been upgraded about a decade ago. The book talks about Microsoft Office 2003 which is an obsolete version. Most people now use 2016 or 2019 versions, with a 2021 edition of the said programme also available.

It is unbelievable that in this 21st century, our children are taught things that they cannot even practise.

It affects students’ development as well as critical thinking, creativity and imagination, and develops in them a habit of cramming and rote memorisation.

IMAMA KHALID

HYDERABAD