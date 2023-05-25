Opinion

Obsolete books

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Recently I saw a course book of Grade 6 by a well-known publisher and was shocked to learn that it had been upgraded about a decade ago. The book talks about Microsoft Office 2003 which is an obsolete version. Most people now use 2016 or 2019 versions, with a 2021 edition of the said programme also available.

It is unbelievable that in this 21st century, our children are taught things that they cannot even practise.

- Advertisement -

It affects students’ development as well as critical thinking, creativity and imagination, and develops in them a habit of cramming and rote memorisation.

IMAMA KHALID

HYDERABAD

Previous article
US calls for ‘equal application of democratic principles, freedom of expression’ in Pakistan
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Six terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation

At least six terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on Wednesday in the Kot Azam area in South Waziristan district of Khyber...

Two soldiers, policeman martyred in North Waziristan suicide bombing

Jahangir Tareen ‘opens’ political office in Lahore

Faiz Hameed ‘biggest beneficiary’ in Al-Qadir Trust scandal, claims Faisal Vawda

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.