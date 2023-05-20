Legal process of May 9 rioters’ trial under army laws has commenced: COAS

— Says hostile forces, their abettors trying hard to create confusion through fake news, propaganda

— Vows to defeat all enemy designs with support of the nation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir has said the “legal process of trial against planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators involved in May 9 tragedy has commenced under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act as per existing and established legal procedures derived from the Constitution of Pakistan”.

The army shared this information while addressing garrison officers and soldiers at the Corps Headquarters in Lahore, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The statement said the COAS emphasised that the “army draws its strength from people and any effort to drive a wedge between the army and the people of Pakistan is an act against the state which is neither tolerable nor condonable under any circumstances”.

“Hostile and inimical forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs of the enemy will be defeated with the support of the nation,” he added.

Later in the day, COAS Gen Asim Munir visited Lahore and a laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument.

According to the statement, the army chief paid rich tributes to the shuhada (martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. He was given a briefing on the events of May 9, the statement said, adding that the COAS also paid a visit to Jinnah House and an army installation that were “blatantly attacked and vandalised by politically motivated rioters”.