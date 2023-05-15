Website and glitches

An advertisement regarding Prime Minister’s Youth Development Initiative was published in several newspapers about a month ago. The advertisement promised paid internships for 60,000 young graduates. Excited about the opportunity, I went to the website immediately to file my application. However, my excitement soon turned into disappointment as the website was full of glitches and did not function at all.

It appeared to be a fake website at the time, but when I checked it again after a few days, it was working slightly better. I filled my credentials and submitted all the required information correctly. To check the status of my application, I logged into the website again and was disappointed to see that my particulars were incorrect; hence, I was asked to update my profile.

The website has a lot of problems that need to be fixed at the earliest. The authorities should make the website functional to facilitate the applicants.

BARIHA RIZVI

PESHAWAR