PM urges Imran to leave baseless allegations, join investigation of corruption case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asked former prime minister Imran Khan to cooperate for investigation into his corruption instead of levelling baseless allegations.

Responding to a tweet of Imran Khan, the prime minister said wrote on his Twitter handle, “Leave the baseless allegations, join the investigation and be held accountable for your corruption. And that’s all.”

Sharing the pictures of the 6th Road Metro Bus Station of Rawalpindi which was completely burnt and destroyed  by the PTI protestors, PM Shehbaz said in another tweet that how the multi-years’ development journey (initiated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif) was turned into a scene of destruction on May 9.

COAS 'not willing' to sit with Imran, interfere in democracy: Marriyum
