Pak, China universities sign agreement on sharing educational experiences

ISLAMABAD: University of Sargodha and South China Agriculture University, China signed an agreement to share experiences in educational, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

The agreement was signed by Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Professor Qaiser Abbas and South China Agriculture University President Li Yang.

According to the agreement, the two universities will promote mutual cooperation in education, research, teaching, training, capacity building and other fields. There will be mutual exchange of faculty, students, researchers, experts and other technical staff.

The agreement further said that fellowships will also be issued for young researchers and post-doctoral students of both universities.

Apart from this, the two universities would take steps to establish a joint agricultural research institute, the Sargodha University announced.